BSA's founding anniversary celebrated



Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, on the occasion of it's 47th founding anniversary organized a colorful event on Friday and Saturday.Marking the event it hosted a week-long exhibition of activities of all departments and branches of the academy in the National Gallery Building. There were discussions and cultural programs on the Nandanmonch stage of the academy. During the two-day event, eminent dancers and dance gurus of the country performed Kathak, Dhamail, Manipuri, Orissa, Goria and Bharatantam dances. There was music and acrobatic shows.





State Minister for Culture KM Khalid inaugurated the event. He said, the more a country advances in culture, the better they have developed. From that place, Shilpakala Academy has been doing the work of practicing wholesome culture. The practice of culture eliminates militancy. I'll tell the youth of the country to keep their culture in practice. Liaquat Ali Lucky, Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy presided over the inaugural function. During this time many audience enjoyed the opening and second day's program.







Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established the Shilpakala Academy on 19 February 1984 to develop and spread cultural practices across the country. The activities of Shilpakala Academy are conducted in six departments namely Fine Arts, Drama and Film, Music Dance and Recitation, Research and Publishing, Training and Production.

