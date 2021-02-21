BFF mourns death of actor ATM Shamsuzzaman



The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Saturday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey Padak and National Film Award winning renowned actor ATM Shamsuzzaman, elder brother of football club Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra's director Saleh Jaman Selim. The silver screen actor breathed his last at his Sutrapur residence in the capital on Saturday morning at the age of 80, said a BFF press release. Abu Taher Mohammad (ATM) Shamsuzzaman, popularly known as ATM Shamsuzzaman, had been suffering from various physical complications for several years.







He left behind his wife, three daughters, two sons and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after Asr prayers and he will be buried at Jurain graveyard after the Namaz-e-Janaza. In a condolence message, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice-president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, its officials and employees expressed their deep shock at the death of ATM Shamsuzzaman and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





