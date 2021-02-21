'Get united with Amar Ekushey spirit'



BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Saturday urged all to get united imbued with the spirit of Amar Ekushey to 'restore' democracy in the country. "Now there's no democracy in the country while the electoral system has been destroyed. Farce is being staged in the name of elections. Democracy is crushed with the one-party rule," he said.





Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said, "Now it's not possible to change the current situation without the restoration of democracy in the country upholding the spirit of Ekushey. We need a unity and coordinated efforts of all to bring a positive change in the country."



Jatiya Gonotantrik Party (Jagpa), one of the components of the BNP-led 20-party alliance, arranged the program at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day, reports UNB.





Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said the government is destroying all the achievements of the country's Liberation War just cling to power. "It's sad to see the spirit of the Liberation War, democracy and peace being ruined."





He said the historic event of February 21, 1952 inspires the nation not only to fight, but also to sacrifice blood for establishing its rights and justice. "We'll have to carry out another fight and sacrifice our blood and lives once again like the heroic martyrs of our great Liberation War to make the spirit of the Ekushey and our independence meaningful."Jatiya Party (Qazi Zafar) leader Mostafa Jamal Haider, BNP leaders Aman Ullah Aman and Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, among others, spoke at the program.





