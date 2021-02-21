'BNP doing politics of conspiracy'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP has been doing politics of conspiracy since inception of the party. He came up with the remarks while addressing a regular press conference at his official residence in the capital on Saturday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The people showed 'red card' to BNP long ago for its anti-people activities." Mentioning BNP's announcement of ousting the government by fixing date could be a new conspiracy of the party against the country, he called upon the people to remain alert about that. BNP's thinking of ousting the government by one







year is a daydream of the party, he said adding that such announcement is nothing but the party's leaders' effort to getting self-satisfaction to hide their shame of failure in election and movement.Noting that AL's root is very deep in this soil, he said, the people have firm confidence in Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The AL general secretary said Sheikh Hasina's government is not so fragile that it will collapse in getting just a push.





