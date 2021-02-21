ATM Shamsuzzaman laid to rest



Ekushey Padak and National Film Award winning actor ATM Shamsuzzaman was laid to rest at Jurain graveyard in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon. He was buried at 5:40 pm beside his son's grave after the second namaz-e-janaza at Sutrapur Mosque. The first namaz-e-janaza was held at Pir Saheb er Bari Jame-e-Mosque after Zohr prayers, said family members.







The prominent silver screen actor breathed his last at his Sutrapur residence in Old Dhaka on Saturday morning, his family sources said. He was 80. Earlier, he was taken back home from a hospital on Friday afternoon following improvement in his health condition. ATM Shamsuzzaman was admitted to Azgar Ali Hospital in Old Dhaka with shortness of breathing on Wednesday. He was suffering from breathing difficulties due to asthma and other health complications for the last couple of days.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of veteran actor ATM Shamsuzzaman. In separate messages, they prayed for the salvation of departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Abu Taher Mohammad (ATM) Shamsuzzaman was born on September 10, 1941, at Daulatpur, Noakhali. His career began as an assistant director in Udayan Chowdhury's film 'Bishkonnya' (1961).





His legendary acting career started in 1965. He earned his big name as an antagonist in Amjad Hossain's film 'Nayanmoni' (1976).In his esteemed career as a journeyman in Dhallywood, ATM Shamsuzzaman wrote more than one hundred screenplays. He debuted as a director with the film 'Ebadat' in 2009.





The legendary comedian and antagonist won six National Film Awards for Best Actor in Kazi Hayat's 'Dayee Ke?' (1987), Best Comedy Actor in 'Madam Fuli' (1999), 'Churiwala' (2001), 'Mon Boshe Na Porar Table A' (2009), Best Supporting Actor in 'Chorabali' (2012) and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.He was also conferred upon the Ekushey Padak in 2015 for his outstanding contributions to Bangladesh's film industry.











