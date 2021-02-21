Glowing tributes to language martyrs

Due to coronavirus pandemic, on behalf of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, their military secretaries place wreaths at the altar of Central Shaheed Minar in the capital at 12:01 on Sunday to pay tributes to the language martyrs who



People across the country today are paying glowing tributes to the language movement martyrs, the valiant sons of the soil who made supreme sacrifices to establish the rights of the mother tongue, Bangla, in 1952.





The day is also being observed across the world as the International Mother Language Day. The UNESCO gave this global recognition on November 17, 1999.With a view to observing the International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner, the government has taken extensive programs.







President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages paying rich tributes to those who embraced martyrdom on the day. The day is a public holiday.In observance of the day, the Central Shaheed Minar premises is being decorated with paintings, graffiti, buntings and selected verses on the mother language.





Tight security has been enforced around the main altar of the Shaheed Minar, its adjoining areas and Azimpur graveyard of the language martyrs.Generally President and Prime Minister lead the nation to pay homage to the Language Movement heroes by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours.





But due to Covid-19 pandemic, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were not be at the Central Shaheed Minar to pay homage, instead of their military secretaries placed wreaths on their behalf at the Central Shaheed Minar at 12:01am on Sunday.





Different political-social-cultural-professional organizations, including the ruling Awami League, have taken various programs such as seminars and cultural functions, to observe the Amar (immortal) Ekushey and International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.National flags are kept half-mast in a proper manner having accurate size at all the government, semi-government, autonomous and private organizations and educational institutions.





All educational institutions, local government bodies, district and upazila administration, Bangladeshi missions abroad have taken proper measures considering the COVID-19 situation to observe the day.Stringent security measures have been taken in and around the Central Shaheed Minar and Dhaka University campus.





Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and following the proper hygiene rules, a maximum of 5 delegates from each organization and a maximum of 2 persons at the individual level can lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar. No one will be allowed to enter the Shaheed Minar premises without wearing a mask.





Leave Your Comments