President, PM pay homage to Language Heroes





President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid their glowing tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.





On behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, their military secretaries paid the homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here at one minute past midnight tonight.





President’s Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam was the first to lay the wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar. Just after him, Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury placed the wreath at the Shaheed Minar.





They proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together in slow pace as the immortal song on Amar Ekushey–“Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February”– was playing.





They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes.





Ministers, advisers to the Prime Minister, parliament members, chiefs of three services, senior Awami League leaders, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats, high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.





Generally the President and the Prime Minister lead the nation to pay homage to the Language Movement Heroes by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours.





But they could not go to the Central Shaheed Minar this year to pay homage to the Language Heroes due to COVID-19 pandemic.





Instead of the President and the Premier, their military secretaries placed wreaths on their behalf at the Central Shaheed Minar.

