‘A quarter intrigues to malign govt achievements’

The country has witnessed unprecedented development during the regime of Awami League led by Statesman Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but a vested quarter remains active to malign the achievements of the government, said Principal Shahjahan Alam Shaju, secretary of Non-government Teachers and Employees Welfare Trust (NGTEWT) under the Ministry of Education.







While talking to The Asian Age, Principal Shaju, also general secretary of Shadhinota Shikkhak Parishad (Shaship), the largest platform of professionals in the country, said, “Welfare Trust has become the last resort for over five lakh non-government teachers in the country. Once a teacher would go to retirement empty-handed after his or her long service. But the scenario has changed. Non-government teachers and employees now get 100% pay-scale, 5% increment, 20% Baishakhi allowance and a dignified pension facility.”







“98% educational institutions in Bangladesh are run in non-government management. If facilities of non-government teachers are not enhanced, the quality of education will be hampered,” he further said.







Considering the welfare of non-government teachers, the Qudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission formed by the Bangabandhu government after the Liberation War, took the initiative of setting up a welfare trust. But the commission did not see the light of day due to the changeover in 1975. As a result, the welfare trust for non-government teachers and employees was not implemented.







Later, in face of teachers’ demand, the Non-government Teachers and Employees Welfare Trust started journey on July 1, 1990. But the trust was kept closed from 1991 to 1996. In 1997, the welfare trust started again. Since then, the institution has been providing services to the non-government teachers and employees.







Teachers’ leader Principal Shaju said, “Taking the sufferings of non-government teachers and employees into consideration, education-friendly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has granted special allocation for the welfare trust. A major portion of around 35,000 applications submitted to the welfare trust has already been disposed. Many applications still remain pending.”







If the government allocates Tk 700-800 crore at a time, the pending applications can be disposed within 2-3 months, he added.







Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, officials and employees of the welfare trust have set a rare example by abstaining from enjoying their holidays with a view to providing best services with a slogan ‘Mujib Borsher Protishruti- Kalyan Shubidha Druto Nishpatti (Commitment in Mujib Year- Rapid Disposal of Welfare Faciltiies)’. In the last four months, some 5,025 teachers and employees have got welfare facilities worth Tk 225 crore in their bank accounts through EFT.







Principal Shaju said, “Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, officials and employees of the welfare trust have been providing services risking their lives.”







To mention, in 12 years of the present government, welfare facilities worth Tk 2,715 crore 86 lakh and 87 thousand were sent to the bank accounts of 1,19,838 teachers through EFT. But earlier, only 279 crore taka was given as welfare facilities in 18 years. None except Mother of Humanity Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allocated a single penny for the welfare trust in 30-year history of the institution.

Leave Your Comments