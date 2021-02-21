6 killed, 15 injured in bus-truck collision in Bogura





At least six people, including two drivers and a helper, were killed and 15 others injured as a passenger bus collided head on with a stone-laden truck on Dhaka-Rangpur highway in the College Road area near Sherpur upazila in Bogura district this morning.





When contacted, Highway Police Inspector Baniul Anam confirmed the incident.





Among the dead bus driver Shri Bagha hailed from Gosaipara in Sherpur Upazila and helper Md Idris Ali hailed from Dhankundi in Sherpur, he said.





The identities of the rest are yet to be ascertained.





Sherpur Fire Service and Civil Defense Station Officer Ratan Hossain said the accident occurred around 6 am as a Dhaka-bound passenger bus named SR Travels Paribahan hit a rock-laden truck coming from the opposite direction on Dhaka-Rangpur highway in the College Road area, leaving six people dead on the spot and wounding 15 others.





The injured were initially taken to local upazila health complex and later they were shifted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital, Bogura as their condition deteriorated, he added.

