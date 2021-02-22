SEU observes Int'l Mother Language Day

SEU observed International Mother Language Day in memory of language martyrs on Sunday. -AA



Southeast University observed International Mother Language Day on Sunday in memory of language martyrs. To observe the Day SEU organized a discussion meeting and cultural program. Vice-Chancellor, Faculty Members, Students, Clubs, Alumni Students, and Officials placed floral wreaths at the SEU Shaheed Minar.





Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of Southeast University presided over the program. Prof Dr Md Serajul Islam, Dean, Southeast Business School, and convener of the occasion delivered the welcome speech. Prof Dr ANM Mesquat Uddin, Adviser, Board of Trustees, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), were present among others.

