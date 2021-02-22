Diner Sheshe





"India was playing against Sri Lanka that evening-it was the 2011 World Cup finals. I usually take the bus back from college, but to reach home fast, I took the train. But a few minutes in, dhakkamukki hui and I got pushed out of the train. Everything happened in a second. All I remember is being stranded on the tracks, my right leg bleeding profusely. I immediately called Papa-he rushed me to the hospital. I lost consciousness and woke up a day later.







My first question was, 'Did India win?' I was elated to know we had! But when I tried to get up, I couldn't…Papa held my hand and said, 'Your leg was damaged, we had no option.' I lifted my blanket and there it was...my amputated leg.Just like that, at 19, my dreams of being a sportsman crashed. I stopped talking, I'd just cry. I hated being dependent on my parents, even to use the washroom.





2 weeks Iater, I was discharged. I stopped going to college too. Then, Papa got a wooden prosthetic for me. He helped me practice walking for an hour everyday for a month. Soon, I didn't need his assistance to walk. Seeing me walk again, my friend invited me to a cricket match, 'Commentary karlena!' I agreed. Being back on the field felt great-I started going for every match.





Once, I overheard Maa telling Papa, 'Pehlekheltatha, ab sirfdekhega?' That day, I asked the captain if I could wicket-keep for his team. He agreed and I got to play! It was the happiest I'd felt in long! I started training the next day itself. I'd train for 4 hours a day-be it relay, sprints or long jump. Once during training, the leg came off. I had to be on bed rest for a week. But on the 8th day, I bounced back.







The prosthetics would cause blisters, but I was just so happy to play-I'd found a purpose again. And then a year later it paid off-I represented India in Africa for sprints; I'd never even been on a plane before! And when I brought home 2 medals, my parents welcomed me with band baaja and showed off my medals to everyone, especially to those who'd said, 'Ab kyahogaiska?'







