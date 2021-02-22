Worldwide waffling





Surge testing is to begin in an area of Leeds as authorities attempt to control the potential spread of the South African COVID-19 variant after more cases were found.The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said people living in the LS8 postcode should take a test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.





The extra testing will begin next week in the Harehills part of the city and the area just north of Easterly Road, where the variant was first identified. Leeds City Council said two cases were confirmed in a household in early January but that the residents isolated and made a full recovery.









House Stark is now House Stork after "Game of Thrones" actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcomed their first child together. Harington's representative confirmed to NBC News that the couple welcomed a baby boy and said they are 'very very happy!' The former co-stars met on set of HBO's hit fantasy series in 2011 and got married in Scotland in 2018.







Now fast-forward to 2021, the two welcomed their baby boy after first confirming their pregnancy last fall to UK's Make Magazine. In the black and white photo featured in the magazine, Leslie is seen wearing a Stella McCartney floor-length dress as she poses to show off her then baby bump. The couple welcomed their new child after spending the Covid lockdowns in the countryside of England.









It may be legal for companies to insist on new staff being vaccinated as a condition of their employment, the justice secretary has said.However, Robert Buckland said it was unlikely bosses could make existing workers have vaccines under their current contracts.Downing Street has said it would be "discriminatory" to order people to be vaccinated to keep their job.But some firms say they will not hire new staff who refuse to have the jab.



In an interview with ITV on Wednesday, Mr Buckland said compelling new staff to be inoculated could, in theory, be possible if it was written into their contracts.However, employers would probably need to take legal action if existing staff refused such an order, he said.









The nation's largest transit system expects to increase spending on systemwide upgrades by billions of dollars in 2021 as it relaxes restrictions imposed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.JannoLieber, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's chief development officer, said he plans to tell MTA board members at a meeting Thursday that the authority expects to commit at least $6.2 billion in new spending in 2021.





The spending commitments could increase to between $7 billion and $10 billion during the year as the authority's financial picture becomes clearer, he said.Mr. Lieber said fixing and upgrading tracks, signals and infrastructure in a system that in many places is a century old would help avoid a repeat of the delays, derailments and disruptions that plagued commuters a few years ago.





