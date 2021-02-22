Cotton Club increases production efficiency through PROTRACKER



In order to make the company more productive, Cotton Club (BD) Limited, a sister concern of Mondol Group, has taken an initiative to operate the production unit automatically from manual process. As a result, the company installed production tracking software PROTRACKER in their production unit.





After the installation of PROTRACKER, the company started getting its benefits very quickly. Previously, the production efficiency of the company was 55 percent and after using PROTRACKER, it increased by 10 percent to 65 percent. Besides, by reviewing the production efficiency, even with less than the required number of workers in the manual process, more production has been possible than before, only by analysing the report obtained from PROTRACKER. IE Planning and Production DGM Abu Saleh Md Musa said, "Production is the most important part of a garment where there needs to be transparency.







At the same time, it is important to set accurate goals and goals to meet the deadlines. We are getting reports of everything through PROTRACKER. Thanks to PROTRACKER, we can now monitor from anywhere. This allows us to make decisions at any moment in any situation as well as know where and what is happening. We are really happy to have all these benefits on a single platform."





B M Shorif, Managing Director and CEO of Skylark Soft Limited, the maker of PROTRACKER said, "We have developed the PROTRACKER software specifically for the RMG sector. Garments are currently focusing on automation. They are trying to figure out how to produce more at lower cost using the required manpower. PROTRACKER is just such a piece of software that allows you to set the right production targets with the accurate number of people needed.







A to Z of Garments production can be easily monitored from anywhere through PROTRACKER. As a result, policy makers can easily observe the current situation, find out about the state of production and decide what to do next." Mondol Group, one of the leading garments in the country has been making significant contributions to the country's garment sector for the last three decades.



