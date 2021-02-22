Taboo topics need to be addressed through cinema



Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' released a year ago on this day. The same-sex love story cast him as a gay person. The Bollywood actor says it takes time and effort to normalise topics that are prone to be hushed up by society. "Taboo topics need to be constantly addressed through our cinema because it can really help alter the mindset of people.





It takes a lot of time and effort to normalise taboo subjects and bring about constructive changes in society. I'm glad that we tried to contribute towards making the conversation about same-sex relationships in India mainstream through 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'," Ayushmann said. He added "If it has had some impact on the minds of people, then we have done our job."



Leave Your Comments