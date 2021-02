Priyanka Chopra sends sweet surprise to Nick Jonas

As her husband, Nick Jonas is set to make his debut on the popular night comedy showcase, actor Priyanka Chopra rooted for her partner and sent a sweet surprise to him. The actor who has been holed up in London for over a month due to her shoot schedules and the lockdown, surprised Nick with a thoughtful gift. The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram and posted a clip.







The clip is from the duo's home in which Chopra got their space back home decorated with balloons that read 'Congratulations, Nick'. The video also showcased an arch of balloons spelled out in their living room.







Expressing his happiness of receiving the sweet surprise, the 'Chains' crooner said in the video, "So, this happened," and then went on to give his fans a good look at the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor's surprise. According to source, the 'Sucker' singer has been tapped to serve as the host and musical guest for the first time.







