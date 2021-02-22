The charm of watching film on big screen never fade away



As one of Bollywood's finest actresses, Madhuri Dixit has given several impressive performances over the years. And apart from her acting, she is also known for her fabulous dancing skills. In fact, the actress has often spoken about her love for dancing and even has her own institute that teaches various forms of dance.





In a recent interview, Madhuri was asked whether her sons Arin and Ryan enjoyed dancing to which she said that although one of them had learnt a bit of hip hop, both were more inclined towards musical instruments and she was more than happy to encourage their hobbies. The actress said that both boys enjoyed playing the guitar as well as the piano.





Madhuri was also asked about the burgeoning online medium and said that while there were more opportunities for actors and more options for viewers, the charm of watching a film in a theatre would never go away. She added that the online space offered more scope for creativity, which was always a good thing.





On the work front, Madhuri was last seen on the big screen in 'Kalank', which had an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Kunal Kemmu and Kriti Sanon. While the film failed to perform at the box office, Madhuri's nuanced performance was widely appreciated.

