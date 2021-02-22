Nadia returning to stage for dancing



Popular TV actress and model Nadia Ahmed is returning to stage for dancing after a break of one year. She last performed in a dance show on the occasion of International Women's Day last year. After a break of one year, she will again perform dance in the programme to be organised on the International Women's Day.While talking in this regard Nadia said, "On March 8, I will perform dance in a programme on Maasranga TV and will also perform in another show in Gazipur on that day.







Therefore, on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary, I will present dance in different programmes to be held on March 13, 22 and 26 respectively. After taking one year break, I will perform dance again. For this reason, I am very much delighted in this regard. In fact, I am a dance artiste by heart and soul. Though acting is my profession but I always enjoy dancing.





For this reason, if I do not give any schedule for acting before I get any offer to perform dance, I seriously agree for doing it. So, I have agreed to perform dance in the programmes of the coming International Women's Day and birth centenary of Bangabandhu. Within this time I may get more offers for dancing on the stage. If I manage time, I will agree to keep these offers to perform in stage shows to present dance."





Nadia also informed that on Friday she took part in shooting of Nagorik TV's ongoing drama serial titled Bou Birodh in the capital's 300-Feet Road area. Recently she acted against National Film Award winner actor Shatabdi Wadud in a drama titled Lokhai, which was scripted and directed by Litu Karim. Jewel Sharif directed Padmolochon is Nadia-starrer new drama serial.





"This year I celebrated the Valentine's Day and Pahela Falgun with my husband, also popular TV actor Fs Nayeem, joyfully. Therefore, we also took part in a talk show on ATN Bangla. I have already finished shooting of a web series titled Ghola," Nadia also said.



