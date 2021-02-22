New Zealand face Aussies in first T20 today

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson seen at a practice session on Sunday. -Getty



Three years since last facing each other in a Twenty20, New Zealand and Australia will do battle in a five-match series.History suggests it is a series that will see plenty of runs. The last T20I series these two teams contested saw Australia pull off a T20I record chase of 244 at Eden Park. Further to that, in the past three years Australia has scored at a run-rate of 9.05 per over in T20I cricket and New Zealand 8.77. Only England (9.19) has scored more quickly in that time.





For both teams, the series shapes as a key chance to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup, set to be played in India later this year. How they've each approached that opportunity differs.The Black Caps have gone with a tried and trusted squad, bedding in players before the big tournament. Australia, on the other hand, has mixed an experienced core group of players with a handful of young up and comers.





New Zealand's settled squad for the series is headlined by captain Kane Williamson, who is joined by veterans Martin Guptill (pending a fitness test), Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Southee currently sits at a career best ICC T20I bowling ranking of seventh and is one of three players in the New Zealand squad in the top 10 for their respective skills. Tim Seifert sits ninth on the batting rankings and Mitchell Santner ninth among bowlers.Australia opted against calling up cross-format stars David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc after the postponement of their tour of South Africa. Nevertheless, their squad is brimming with quality.





Captain Aaron Finch (third) and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (fifth) both occupy spots in the ICC's top 10 batting rankings. Spinners Adam Zampa (fifth) and Ashton Agar (sixth) are the same for bowlers.They are joined in New Zealand by rising stars like Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha and Riley Meredith, who are all hoping to make their international debuts.











ICC







