Shihan, Selim, Rouf memorial karate competition held

Shihan Humayun Kabir Juwel, Selim Ali Bhuiyan, Abdur Rouf memorial karate competition 2021 held at National Sports Council (gymnasium hall) in the capital on Saturday. The tournament was organized by S Islam Shuvo, country director of International Sheishin-ryu karate do Bangladesh, supervised under Bangladesh Karate Federation (BKF).





Former secretary ASM Ali Kabir, Chairman of the National River Conservation Commission (NRCC), was present at the tournament as chief guest. Md Masud Karim, Secretary of National Sports Council and Film actor Rubel, former president, Bangladesh Karate Federation (BKF) were present as special guest. The program was presided over by Moztafizur Rahman, Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Karate Federation (BKF).Hundreds of karate players took part in the tournament. The participated teams are: Bangladesh Wadokai karate do, Young king karate, BKSP, Cumilla Dragon karate association, Afzal karate center and many more.







ASM Ali Kabir chairman (NRCC) praised S Islam Shuvo to organize such a tournament and urged him to organize more tournaments like this in future. In the program many social elites and high officials were present along with karate practitioners, coach and guardians.











