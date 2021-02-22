Local journalists demand justice



Journalists in Noakhali organized two separate human chains on Sunday protesting the death of journalist Borhan Uddin Muzakkir and demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits.





Muzakkir (25) died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Saturday after sustaining bullet wounds during a clash between supporters of Basurhat municipal Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza and upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal in Companiganj on Friday.





Noakhali Press Club organized a human chain in front of the club while Companiganj Press Club staged a protest program at Bangabandhu Chattar in Basurhat.Speakers have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits responsible for the death of journalist Borhan Uddin Muzakkir. Otherwise, they will go for a greater movement. Muzakkir was working as correspondent of Doinik Bangladesh Somachar and news portal Barta Bazar.



