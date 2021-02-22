Six killed in road accident



Six people were killed and 15 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Sherpur upazila of Bogura district on Sunday. The incident took place on the Bogura-Dhaka highway at College Road around 6 am Sunday.





Baniul Islam, in-charge of Sherpur Highway Police outpost, said the fatal accident occurred when the Bogura-bound bus from Dhaka crashed into the stone-laden truck coming from the opposite direction, leaving six people dead on the spot and 15 others injured.





The drivers of both the vehicles were killed in the accident. On information, police and fire service men rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.The injured were taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital. The authorities could not immediately identify the victims.

