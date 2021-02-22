BNP pays homage to language heroes



BNP on Sunday paid homage to the martyrs of 1952 Language Movement, marking Amar Ekushey, the Language Martyrs Day and the International Mother Language Day.BNP central leaders, led by party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, went to the Central Shaheed Minar in the morning am and placed a wreath at its altar, UNB reports.





Earlier, several hundred BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of Balaka Cinema Hall wearing black badges and went to Azimpur graveyard. They offered fathea and a munajat at the graves of language martyrs there, seeking the salvation of the departed souls.





Talking to reporters after paying homage to the martyrs at the centrality Shaheed Minar, Rizvi said the country is now being run by "mafia as the government has established a one-party system of governance in the country. We're fighting against it being imbued with the spirit of February 21, 1952."





He said there was the pain of losing rights behind every movement and struggle in Bangladesh, including the Language Movement. "This movements inspire and make us brave to continue our struggle for restoring our rights and democracy."The BNP leader bemoaned that their party chairperson Khaleda has been kept in jail 'unfairly' for three years by the government to 'hang onto' power by 'destroying' democracy.





