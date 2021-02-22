Include Bangla as official language of UN



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon the international community to include Bangla as an official language of the United Nations (UN). He came up with the call while talking to journalists after placing wreaths on behalf of the Awami League at the Central Shahid Minar in Dhaka marking Saheed Dibash and the International Mother Language Day in the small hours of Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Nowadays Bangla as a language ranks sixth across the globe in terms of population who speaks in that language. But the language is yet to get recognition by the United Nations as its official language ."

