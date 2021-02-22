PM stresses preservation of all world languages



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government has been working to ensure that no language across the world would face extinction."We have established the International Mother Language Institute so that other languages in the world can be preserved. We have taken the measure as no language will face extinction and their existence can come out," she said.





The Prime Minister said this while opening the four-day programs marking the Shaheed Dibash and the International Mother Language Day, 2021 and distributing the International Mother Language Day Award, 2021, at the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI), joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital, BSS reports.Mentioning that a language museum has been established in the IMLI, she said that the samples of languages currently existing in the world alongside those who have already faced extinction have been preserved in the museum.





The premier stressed the need for collecting history of the languages as the people who want to study or conduct research on those can easily do it.She added that the International Mother Language Institute has brought good rapport for us as it has done great works internationally.The Prime Minister also thanked the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) for its recognition to International Mother Language Institute as a second grade organization.





Leave Your Comments