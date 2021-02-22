India-Maldives sign $50 million defence deal



India and the Maldives on Sunday signed a $50 million defence Line of Credit (LoC) agreement to boost maritime capabilities of the strategically-located Indian Ocean island nation.The signing of the agreement took place after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with several Maldivian minister including its Defence Minister Mariya Didi.





"A $50 million-dollar credit line agreement between the government of Maldives and EXIM Bank India was signed for defence projects," said a joint statement as visiting Indian external affairs minister ended his two-day visit to the Maldives.





