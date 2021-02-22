Nation recalls language heroes

People from all walks of life pay rich tributes to the language heroes at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Sunday marking the Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day. -Zahidul Islam



Despite the coronavirus pandemic, thousands people from all walks of life clad in black and white dresses especially traditional sharees and panjabees thronged the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka since midnight on Sunday to pay their rich tributes to the 1952 language martyrs by placing wreaths and flowers at the altar of the monument.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their glowing tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement. On behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, their military secretaries paid the homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours.







Later, sergeant-at-arms on behalf of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on behalf of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and GM Quader on behalf of Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Begum Rowshan Ershad placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.





BNP, Workers Party, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal, Samyabadi Dal, Gono Forum, Dhaka city south and north units of AL, Gonotantri Party, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Awami Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Mahila Awami League, Jubo Mahila League, Chhatra Union, Chhatra Front and Chhatra Federation were among the political parties and student organizations to pay homage to the language martyrs.





Among the cultural, social and professional bodies and institutions, Bangla Academy, Shilpakala Academy, Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi, Bangabandhu Parishad, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, Bangabandhu Gobeshona Parishad, Kendriyo Khelaghar Asar, Amra Muktijoddhar Santan, Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) and Dhaka University Journalists' Association paid tributes to the language heroes.





Stringent security measures were enforced in and around the Central Shaheed Minar and Dhaka University campus to avoid any unwanted situation. Key city points and crossings and intersections were decorated with festoons with inscription of Bangla letters.The day is also being observed around the world as the UNESCO recognised the February 21 as the International Mother Language Day on November 17, 1999. Bangladeshi missions abroad are also observing the day in a befitting manner.The day was a public holiday.





To mark the day, the Central Shaheed Minar and its adjacent areas on the Dhaka University campus were decorated with street paintings and graffiti with Bangla alphabets and selected verses of eminent poets about the mother languages on the walls.Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private radio stations and television channels aired special programs while national dailies published special supplements.





