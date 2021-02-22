Evaly named Bangladesh team sponsor for New Zealand tour

The jersey of the Bangladesh cricket team was unveiled for New Zealand tour after Evaly was declared as team sponsor on Monday. -Facebook



Evaly, an e-commerce company of the country, became the sponsor of Bangladesh national cricket team for their upcoming tour in New Zealand for a limited over series.





Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series, which is the part of the ICC ODI Super League and as many T20 Internationals during their tour in New Zealand. Evaly's affiliate e-food has been named as the team's kit sponsor.





Evaly acquired the deal with BDT 2 crore, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury who announced the name of Evaly as the team sponsor on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





"We've got Evaly as our official team sponsor for the New Zealand series. They are also the sponsor of our jersey alongside being a team sponsor. I hope Evaly will be with us in larger scale in future," the CEO said on Monday.





The jersey of the team was also unveiled after Evaly was declared as team sponsor.





Not only in this series, Evaly is interested in working with Bangladesh cricket in the future, the company's chief executive Mohammad Russell said.





"Thanks to the BCB for giving us the opportunity," Russell said. "Evaly was involved with cricket from the beginning. These days Technology-based companies are coming forward to involve with cricket. We are proud to be here."





Bangladesh team, however, has been without a permanent sponsor for the team since January last year. In this period, they chose team sponsor for just series basis.





BCB CEO said, once the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP) is finalized, the BCB will finalize a long term sponsor, who will be declared as team sponsor till 2023.



Bangladesh, however, team will leave the country for New Zealand on Tuesday.





Upon their arrival to New Zealand, the Tigers will be placed in strict quarantine after which they would start their practice session.





Bangladesh will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin. The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Ovel in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 am (Bangladesh Time) and the second one will begin at 7 am (Bangladesh Time).





The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7 am (Bangladesh time). The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1. The second and third T20 start at 12 pm (Bangladesh time).





The Bangladesh team had earlier toured New Zealand before the 2019 World Cup but they had to return to the country, keeping the tour unfinished due to a terrorist attack in a mosque in Christchurch.





