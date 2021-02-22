'Bankers must know about banking basic concept'

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal virtually addresses at a month-long foundation-training course for 30 newly recruited senior officers and officers of RAKUB at its training institute on Monday. -Collected



Speakers at a training session here said the bankers should know the basic concept of banking and be familiarize with it properly for the sake of building cordial relation between bank and its clients, as it is inevitable for attaining success in the banking sector.





They viewed there is no alternative to build capacity for creating client- friendly atmosphere alongside attaining success in their banking profession.





They were addressing the inaugural session of a month-long foundation-training course for 30 newly recruited senior officers and officers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) at its training institute here on Monday, told BSS.





RAKUB Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal addressed the session as the chief guest virtually while Managing Director Md Idris and General Managers Ruhul Amin and Kamil Burhan Ferdous spoke as special guests with principal of the institute Subrata Sarker in the chair.





The senior bankers asked their newly recruited colleagues to start their profession through showing skills during discharging duties as it is inevitable for attaining success in the banking sector for overall socio-economic development of the region.





They also urged the newly recruited colleagues to make their banking activities client-friendly so that they can derive total benefits of the banking services. Innovative ideas and best uses of those can be a vital means of delivering farmer-friendly banking services to the grass root clients to ensure their welfare. They also viewed that there is no alternative to promoting innovative ideas and knowledge in the field-level banking activities for infusing dynamism into its services. Roisul Alam Mondal highlighted the importance of the bank in agricultural development of northwest Bangladesh and asked the officers to apply the knowledge to be acquired from the training in the professional field properly for boosting agricultural production in the region.





As the largest development partner in the agricultural sector of the northwest Bangladesh, RAKUB plays a vital role to earn economic emancipation and free the nation from poverty and hunger through boosting credit-flow to the potential agricultural fields.





In this regard, he asked the newly recruited senior officers and officers to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to brighten the image of the bank.





The Main objective of the training is to improve skills and attitude alongside enhancing professional competence of the officers through disseminating ideas about operation, administration and other related matters of the bank.





