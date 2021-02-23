Sarwar Mahmood new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain



The government has appointed Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood, the incumbent director general of the South Asia Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the next Bangladesh ambassador to Spain.





Mahmood is a career diplomat from the 17th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, UNB reports. He served in different positions in Bangladesh missions in Brussels, Singapore, New York and Hong Kong.At the headquarters, Mahmood worked for multiple wings in different capacities.The career diplomat obtained his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration of the University of Dhaka.Mahmood did his graduation and post-graduation in economics from the same university.





He is a fellow of the US Department of Defense institute Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies The seasoned diplomat also completed the National Defence Course (NDC) from the National Defence College of Bangladesh.





Leave Your Comments