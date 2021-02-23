366 fresh cases, 7 deaths



The deadly coronavirus has taken the lives of 7 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 8,356. In addition, the pathogen has infected 366 individuals, pushing the surge to a total of 5,43,717. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Monday.





Bangladesh is now the 33rd worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Switzerland and one step ahead of Morocco, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 11,103 samples were tested in 214 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 366 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.





A daily-basis infection rate stands at 3.30 percent and the death rate 1.54 percent.





Among the total infections, 90.43 percent patients have recovered, while 1.54 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.





