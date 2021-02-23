'Language movement sows the seed of liberty'

Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee (BCCC) forms a human chain in front the National Press Club in the capital on Monday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



The Language Movement had sowed the seed of independence in Bangladesh, speakers said. "The movement of achieving self rights was turned into the Liberation War under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," they said.





They were addressing a human chain program organized by Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee (BCCC) in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Monday marking the Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day. "Though we earned a sovereign Bangladesh, but the defeated anti-liberation forces still remain active to distort our spirit and values," the speakers said.





Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee Convener Dr Neem Chandra Bhowmik urged people to stand against conspiracies hatched by the anti-liberation elements with a view to creating an anarchic situation in the country so that the incumbent government cannot move forward with current trend of development activities.





The human chain was also addressed, among others, by Mohammad Saluddin, journalist Basudev Dhar, Manik Lal Ghosh and Ashraf Ali Leaon.

