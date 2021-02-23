EU 'ready' to impose sanctions on Myanmar military



The European Union is ready to impose sanctions against the military officers behind Myanmar's coup, EU foreign ministers said Monday.





"The EU stands ready to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible for the military coup and their economic interests," the ministers said in a statement as they met in Brussels, AFP reports.





They called for "a de-escalation of the current crisis through an immediate end to the state of emergency, the restoration of the legitimate civilian government and the opening of the newly elected parliament."

Leave Your Comments