Momen-Blinken talks on Feb 24



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is scheduled to leave here for Washington on Monday night (tonight) on a quick visit to have "broad-based" discussions with the USA.





The Foreign Minister will have a series of meetings, including one with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken. "I'm leaving for the USA tonight (Monday night). The meeting with the US Secretary of State will be held on February 24 (Bangladesh time)," he said, UNP reports.





Dr Momen said there is no specific issue but they will have broad-based discussions as the new administration is in place in the USA. "We want to develop much solid relations with the USA."





With an upward trend in both way export and import, the total trade volume with the USA jumped to US $ 4.1 billion in 2009 from US $1.5 billion in 1996, reflecting a 59.4 % increase in the total trade volume.





Since then, the figure shows an increasing trend of trade with the USA with an amount of $ 6.4 billion in 2014 to $ 9 billion in 2019.







However, the trade figure with the USA was US $ 3,405.4 million until mid-2020 despite the Corona pandemic.





In 2018-19, Bangladesh export to the USA was US$ 6.8 billion, including major exportable items, such as, woven apparel, knit apparel, miscellaneous textile products, cap, headgear, footwear, tobacco, snacks food, furniture, ceramic, toys, plastic items and artificial flowers.





Earlier, the Foreign Minister said, there were indications that the new US administration under President Joe Biden would look into the issue of genocide in the Rakhaine State and will hopefully proactively take action for their safe return to Myanmar.





