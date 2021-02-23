Shahid loses seat in parliament



Parliament membership of independent lawmaker from Laxmipur-2 constituency Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Papul, who was convicted in Kuwait over criminal offence, has been cancelled. Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat's Legislative Support Wing on Monday issued a gazette in this regard, BSS reports.





As per the provisions of Article 66 (2) (d) of the Bangladesh Constitution, Shahid Islam is not eligible to hold his parliament membership from January 28, 2021, the date of his conviction by a Kuwait court. For this reason, this gazette is being issued to declare the independent lawmaker's Laxmipur-2 seat vacant as per Article 67 (1) (d) of the constitution.





