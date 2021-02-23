'Let Khaleda go abroad for treatment'



BNP on Monday demanded immediate withdrawal of the government's ban on its ailing chairperson Khaleda Zia Khaleda from going aboard for the sake of ensuring her rights to receiving advance medical treatment as per her choice.





"As far as we know, she (Khaleda Zia) is very ill. She needs advance treatment which is not possible here. Even, it was not possible at the hospital (BSMMU) where she had stayed for a long time," said BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, UNB reports. He said, "She may have to go abroad for the treatment, but there's a government ban on it. We demand that this restriction be lifted and Khaleda Zia's basic rights to receive medical treatment be ensured allowing her to go wherever when she wants to.





Nazrul made the demand at a press conference arranged by the party at its chairperson's Gulshan office to convey the outcome of BNP standing committee's meeting held on Saturday last.





Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25, nearly 25 months after she had been convicted and sent to jail in graft cases.





Leave Your Comments