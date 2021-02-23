CEC exchanges views in Keshabpur

The Chief Election Commission KM Nurul Huda exchanged views with the polling officers of municipal election in Keshabpur on Monday. Presided over by Jessore Deputy Commissioner Tamijul Islam Khan, NID Project Director Brigadier General Abul Kashem Md Fazlul Kader, Jessore Superintendent of Police Proloy Kumar Juarder, District Election Officer Md Humayun Kabir and Keshabpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer were present at the training and views exchange meeting. The election of Keshabpur municipal will be held on February 28. The number of total voters under the Keshabpur municipal area is 20,775. In the election, Rafiqul Islam Moral will contest as mayor from Awami League, Abdus Samad Biswas from BNP, Abdul Kader from Islami Shashontontra Andolan.





--- AA Correspondent, Keshabpur

