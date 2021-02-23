Songjog hands over nasal cannula to Osmani Medical College



Connecting People, a social media-based voluntary organization, has provided high-flow nasal cannula to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital to facilitate oxygen therapy for Corona and serious patients. On behalf of the Subah Jahan-Songjog Medical Support Initiative, the Co-founder of Songjog: Connecting People Dr Ishrat Emroz Sharna, and CEO of Brain Station Raisul Kabir handed over the HFNC device to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital authorities on Saturday. Dr Mushfiqur Rahman Pintu, Dr. Moinul Islam and Dr. Khairul Bashar, and other doctors of anesthesia and intensive care unit of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital were present at the HNFC device handing over ceremony.







By providing high levels of oxygen to the patient's body, the high-flow nasal canola can save many critical patients. In the context of supplying HFNC devices for oxygen therapy to Corona patients, Dr Ishrat Emroz Sharna said, "Earlier, Songjog had also provided high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) to Khulna Diabetic Hospital. We believe that this HFNC machine in Sylhet will be helpful to treat patients with corona and other complexity. Besides, Songjog also distributed health-protective materials to doctors and health workers in Sylhet during the Corona pandemic. Raisul Kabir, CEO of Brain Station, said, "Subah Jahan-Songjog Medical Support Initiative has been distributing useful medical devices to various hospitals as well as providing financial and counseling assistance to the financially needy patients." So far, Songjog has distributed about 5,000 medical gowns, 11,000 masks, and 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizers to 100 hospitals across the country during the Corona period.





Apart from doctors, they also distributed masks and sanitizers to general people. Besides, Songjog also conducts a variety of social activities, including emergency blood transfusions and emergency oxygen services to patients across the country.

Leave Your Comments