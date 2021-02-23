Journey to continue with the spirit of Amar Ekushey and Liberation War

Daily Ekushey Alo, a local newspaper in Brahmanbaria, celebrated 20th founding anniversary on Sunday. -AA



With a mission of promoting objective journalism, Daily Ekushey Alo, a local newspaper in Brahmanbaria, will continue its journey with the spirit of Amar Ekushey and Liberation War, speakers said. They were addressing the 20th founding anniversary of the popular daily at its office in Brahmanbaria town on Sunday.





Chaired by Ekushey Alo editor Selim Parvez, the program was addressed by Brahmanbaria Press Club President Reazuddin Jami, Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Rahim and ex-president of Brahmanbaria Press Club KAM Rashidul Islam. The speakers said, "It is a matter of pride to continue the publication of a daily newspaper in a local town for long 19 years. Ekushey Alo has earned the faith of readers due to its objective journalism." The daily will continue its journey with a mission of promoting objective and responsible journalism, they hoped.





Conducted by Brahmanbaria Press Club Executive Member Farhadul Islam Parvez, the program was also addressed by Ekushey Alo Executive Editor and Ashuganj Press Club President Mozammel Haque, Brahmanbaria Press Club Cultural Affairs and Information Technology Secretary Mojibur Rahman, Dhakapost.com and The Business Standard district correspondent Azizul Sanchoy, Sadar Model Police Station Inspector (Operations) Istiaque Ahmed, Ekushey Alo News Editor and The Asian Age district correspondent Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Jamuna TV district correspondent Shafiqul Islam, Ekushey Alo staff reporter and Daily Deshkal district correspondent Arifur Rahman, Daily Tribunal district correspondent Ifthear Uddin Rifat, journalist Amirjada Chowdhury, The Asian Age Nabinagar upazila correspondent Khan Jahan Ali and others.



After the discussion, a cake was cut.





Leave Your Comments