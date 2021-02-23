Free medical camp held in Ghatail



A free medical camp was held by an initiative of Amin Bazar Welfare Society in collaboration of Aalok Health Care and Hospital at Digar union under Ghatail of Tangail district on Monday. The day-long free camp held at Amin Bazar premises. In the camp, Dr Md SM Shahidullah, public health specialist and medical advisor of Aalok Health Care and Hospital, was present as the chief guest. Presided over by Amin Bazar Welfare Society President Rezaul Karim, writer Shafi Kamal Badal hosted the free camp program.







Aalok Health Care and Hospital Managing Director Md Lokman Hossain, Digar Union Parishad Chairman Md Abul Kalam Azad Mamun, Union Awami League President Md Ismail Hossain, former president Md Shahjahan Mollah, Amin Bazar Welfare Samity Founder Abdul Majid Amin along with local dignitaries were present at the program.







Blood grouping and diabetic tests were performed and medicines were distributed on the occasion.







--- AA Correspondent, Tangail

