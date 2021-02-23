Free dental camp held in Raipura

A free dental medical camp was held in Raipura on Sunday. -AA



Marking the Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day, a free dental camp was held in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi on Sunday.





Abdul Gafur Sarker Foundation organized the day-long camp at Suryi Dental Care at Srirampur rail gate.





Upazila Awami League President freedom fighter Md Afzal Hossain was present as the chief guest at the program opened by Upazila Awami League Forests and Environment Affairs Secretary Hazi Md Mukul Uddin Prodhan.







Rakibul Alam Rubel, proprietor of Suryi Dental Care, conducted the camp. Dr Narayan Chakrabarty and Dr Habiba Akter of Narsingdi Sadar Hospital provided dental treatment to several hundred patients.





--- Mehedi Hasan Ripon, Raipura

Leave Your Comments