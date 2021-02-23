IU students demand reopening of halls



A group of students of Islamic University rallied staging demonstration on the campus in Kushtia for the second consecutive day on Monday demanding reopening of halls of the university.







Around 50 students of different departments gathered at Daina Chattar area around 11:00am and formed a protest rally from their chanting different slogans to press home their demand.





The rally ended in front of Bangabandhu Sheikh Russel Hall after parading main roads of the campus.





They, later, observed a sit-in program there. The students would go for a tougher movement if their demand was not met.





All the activities of the country are going on except academic activities of all educational institutions. The government should take into account the demand of the students soon, the agitating students said.





IU Vice Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam said that they could not reopen the halls of the university without getting directives from the government and University Grants Commission.







He would discuss the matter regarding reopening the halls with the ministry of education on Wednesday, he added.





--- IU Correspondent, Kushtia

