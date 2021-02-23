'Every district to come under rail network'

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan addresses an inaugural program of the construction work of Thakurgaon road railway station and platform expansion on Monday. -AA



Eevery district of the country will be brought under railway network, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said.





"The rail connection will be set up to expand rail lines to Shiliguri and New Jolpai Railway station via Panchagarh to Banglabandha land port. This will help to make communication with India, Bhutan and Nepal easier," he said.





The minister made these remarks while inaugurating the construction work of Thakurgaon road railway station and platform expansion on Monday. Sujan said, "When the BNP-Jamaat alliance was in power, they cut 12,000 jobs of railway officers and employees. They put the railway sector in ruin. But the present government is now working constantly to develop the railway."





The construction work of building Bangabandhu Second Bridge on Jamuna river has already been started and only rail will be run over there, he said, adding that there is a plan to make double line to safe time. He said, "The work of setting up rail lines to Mongla port is on the way. He is optimistic that rail movement will start from June in the next year. Presided over by Railway West Zone General Manager Mihir Kanti Guh, Secretary of Railway Ministry Selim Reza, Railway General Manager DN Majumder, Deputy Commissioner KM Kamruzzaman Selim, Thakurgaon Superintendent of Police Md Jahangir Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Sadeq Quraishi and newly elected mayor Anjuman Ara Bonna addressed the program.







Later, Nurul Islam Sujan visited Thakurgaon road rail station.





--- AA Correspondent, Thakurgaon

