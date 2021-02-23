5 killed, 23 injured in bus-truck collision in Sirajganj





At least five people were killed and 23 others were injured in a head-on-collision between a bus and a truck at Konabari in Kamarkhand upazila of Sirajganj district on Tuesday.





One of the deceased was identified as Fazlul Haque, a 78-year-old freedom fighter from Bogra district. Identities of other victims are yet to be established.





The accident occurred around 7.30 am on Bangabandhu Bridge West Link highway.





"The Mymensingh-bound bus ferrying passengers from Bogra crashed into the truck coming from the opposite direction this morning," said Officer-in-Charge of Bangabandhu Bridge west police station Mosaddek Hossain.





The impact of the collision was such that five people were killed on the spot, while 23 others sustained injuries, he said.





Those injured were immediately rushed to 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital. "Of the 23 injured, seven people are said to be in a critical condition," the officer said.





The bodies have been sent to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.









