PM Hasina: Will build our own fighter jets









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed a desire to build fighter jets in Bangladesh to protect its sovereignty.





"We’re building the Air Force to make it competitive, and we’ve a desire to build fighter jets in Bangladesh. We’re taking preparations to protect our air border with our own [strength]," she said.





The prime minister said this while handing over the National Standard to 11 Squadron and 21 Squadron of Bangladesh Air Force.





The program was held at Air Base Birsreshtha Matiur Rahman in Jessore and the prime minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.





Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken steps to protect the country's sovereignty and take the country some steps ahead in defending it. "I believe we’ll be able to get success in this regard, Inshallah."





The prime minister mentioned about the “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University” and aeronautical center where the research works would be done effectively.





Hasina said protecting the dignity of the national flag is the sacred duty of all the armed forces personnel.





"We attained the national flag in lieu of the blood of millions of martyrs. This flag is the symbol of our independence, honor and dignity. It’s the sacred duty of all members of the armed forces to protect the dignity of the flag," she said.





The prime minister said she thinks that the members of the armed forces will remain ready always to make any sacrifice for protecting the dignity of the flag, the country's independence, sovereignty and while performing duties in international arena in peacekeeping missions in the UN so that the dignity of Bangladesh could be increased. "You’ll perform your duties keeping eyes on that."





Recalling the efforts of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build the Air Force after the independence of the country, she said the Father of the Nation in 1974 formulated Defense Policy for Bangladesh.





"Following that footsteps, we’ve formulated Forces Goal 2030 to make our armed forces a time-befitting and modern one, and we’ve started implementing that," she said.

Hasina also briefly described the induction of various modern and technology-based equipment in the Air Force.





As the country is celebrating Mujib Borsho, she said, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, the government has taken massive programs for the overall development of the country and implementing those to change the fate of the general people including those who are living in the rural areas.





"We’ll celebrate the Golden Jubilee of our Independence, let’s promise on the eve of that to make ourselves patriot and fearless," she said.





With the united efforts of all, she said, Bangladesh will be built as a developed and prosperous ‘Golden Bengal’ to materialize the dream of the Father of the Nation.





Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, on behalf of the prime minister, handed over the national flags to 11 Squadron and 21 Squadron of Bangladesh Air Force.

