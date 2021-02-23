foodpanda, Bidyanondo join hands to reduce food wastage

Each year, an estimated one-third of all foodproduced in the world is wasted. Globally, this amounts to approximately 1.3billion tons of food per year. In Bangladesh alone, food waste comprises mostof all solid waste. Wasting food has a cascading impact on all aspects ofsociety: it impacts food security for individuals across the world, hamperseconomic development, and intensifies the current climate crisis. In an effortto minimize food waste, foodpanda Bangladesh has partnered with BidyanondoFoundation.

As part of this collaboration, volunteers from theBidyanondo Foundation are collecting food items from cancelled orders on thefoodpanda platform. These food items are being collected from designated riderhubs and distributed amongst the underprivileged. This means that cancelledorders will no longer go to waste. Beyond promoting greater food security andreducing food wastage, both the Bidyanondo Foundation and foodpanda Bangladeshpledge that all collected food is being redistributed with food safetystandards and proper packaging in mind.

foodpanda also ensures that food items returned byits riders to designated hubs throughout the day will remain fresh and safe forconsumption, while Bidyanondo Foundation volunteers ensure that the storeditems will be picked up in a timely manner and distributed among the needy in away that maintains proper hygiene.

“We’re happy that Bidyanondo Foundation has comeforward to support us in reducing food wastage. Through this collaboration, notonly will we be able to reduce food wastage, but we will also help feedvulnerable individuals over time and achieve better sustainability for thefuture. We’re hoping that this initiative will help make a positive impact onthe community and country we love so much,” said Ambareen Reza, ManagingDirector and co-founder at foodpanda Bangladesh.

Kishor Kumar Das, Founder and Chairman of BidyanondoFoundation said, “Even after providing food to millions of people in the OneTaka Meal program, we felt dissatisfied with food charity for not being able totake any effective action against food wastage. The dream that we had for thelast three years by conveying the food quoted from social events to the floatingpeople, is now starting its journey on a large scale with foodpanda. Thanks tofoodpanda for joining this journey with Bidyanondo.”

As an online delivery platform foodpanda Bangladeshis dedicated to delivering food, groceries, and essentials conveniently,quickly, and sustainably. Bidyanondo Foundation is a non-profit organizationcommitted to feeding vulnerable communities across the country. The partnershipbetween foodpanda Bangladesh and Bidyanondo Foundation brings the goals of bothorganizations under one umbrella.

This initiative is currently functional in Dhaka andChattogram and will soon be extended to other major cities where there issignificant food wastage.







Leave Your Comments