Stamp released on 52nd anniversary of Bangabandhu's title

Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Mostafa Jabbar released a stamp to mark 52nd anniversary of Bangabandhu's title on Tuesday. -AA



Reminiscing the day Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman got the title 'Bangabandhu' on 1969, the Directorate of Posts issued commemorative stamps on Tuesday. To Mark the 52nd anniversary of the conferment, Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Mostafa Jabbar released a stamp and a first-day cover of Tk 10 and a data card of Tk 5 at his office, said a release, reports BSS.







A special seal was used on the occasion. "Bangabandhu set a rare example of unshakable leadership with the uncompromising struggle of 23 years of his life. He had to spent 13 years in Pakistani jail to set free the nation, the country," Jabbar said in his speech after releasing the stamps, added the release. "With time, it became a necessity to award the man who spent a valuable part of his life in prison for the economic emancipation and political freedom of the people of Bangladesh, with a title like 'Bangabandhu'", he said. "





In the presence of more than 10 lakh people at the public reception given to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the then Race Course ground after his release from the Agartala case, the then DUCSU VP and President of the Sarbadaliyo Chhatro Sangram Parishad, Tofail Ahmed declared the title 'Bangabandhu'," the minister added. The stamps, first-day cover and data card will be sold from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO and those will be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.

