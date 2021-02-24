Asaduzzaman Noor chairman, Sara Zaker co-chairman of Asiatic Three-Sixty



Asaduzzaman Noor has been appointed as the new chairman of the Asiatic Three-Sixty. At the same time, Sara Jaker has become the new co-chairman of the group. The decision was taken at a meeting of the group's board of directors held last Thursday.





In this regard, Asaduzzaman Noor said, "It is a great honor for me to be the Chairman of the Asiatic Three-Sixty." Sara Zaker said, 'Asiatic Three-sixty has been playing an important role in the country's media sector significant activities and a range of responsibilities. More than 50 years have set new standards for ourselves.





Leave Your Comments