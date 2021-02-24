Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2021 begins tomorrow

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks during the press meet of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2021 (BCOLBD) at BCC auditorium, Agargaon, Dhaka on Tuesday. -AA



Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2021 (BCOLBD), a business solution competition will be arranged for second time from 25-27 February at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the city, said organizers of the competition in a press conference on Tuesday.





A total of 256 teams from 70 universities across the country has been submitted application and from this, 40 teams have been selected finally for the competition. Visitors can watch the three-day meet competition virtually or physically. Earlier, country's first Blockchain Olympiad was organized in April last year. Twelve teams took part in the previous competition.







State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present at the press conference. Zunaid Ahmed Palak analyzed the entire field where we can use this disruptive technology 'Blockchain'. He termed the blockchain technology as 'Foundation Technology' to change the current world.



"We can use disruptive technology 'blockchain' in banking sector, identity management, supply chain, manufacturing provenance, public registry sectors and many other transactional businesses", Palak said during the press meet of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2021 (BCOLBD) at BCC auditorium, Agargaon, Dhaka.





He additionally said the opportunity to create transparency, accountability and fast delivery of digital services of government to the people, including financial transactions, should be utilized through blockchain technology. He emphasized on tackling the fourth industrial revolution by imparting this disruptive technology to the youth of the country.







The State Minister said various steps have taken and implemented to get ideas about frontier technologies like blockchain, internet of things, robotics, so that future generations can become skilled and suitable for the fourth industrial revolution. The government is encouraging students and young people to create innovative solutions based on blockchain technology.







In Bangladesh, the use of blockchain technology has already started. Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) has successfully applied the blockchain technology in digital solution of primary school teachers' pension system. Bangladesh will host the upcoming International Blockchain Olympiad and twelve top teams of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh 2021 will take part in the tournament.







"We are so proud that Bangladesh will host the next International Blockchain Olympiad, which will be held in July this year and ICT Division will organize the competition. We have also won two out of six main awards in the previous International Blockchain Olympiad," Palak added.Four important seminars on blockchain will be held during the three-day meet and many foreign blockchain experts will be participated in the seminar, he further added.







The awardees will be given cash prizes as well as sponsorship for participation in the International Blockchain Olympiad to be held in July this year, said Habibullah N Karim, coordinator of the Olympiad.The organizers said the Olympiad will be held every year to generate keen interest among young professionals to fill the shortage of blockchain professionals.







