Diner Sheshe





"I was 14 when I came across an article about a couple who chose not to have kids. Instead, they'd decided to adopt. For some reason, the idea just stuck with me. Until then, I hadn't known of anybody who voluntarily decided to not have children. So after that, whenever anyone asked me about my future plans, I'd tell them, 'After graduation, I'll get married and never have kids'; all of them would just laugh!





As I grew older, I realized that I had no maternal instincts! All my friends would gush over cute babies but I'd just blankly stare at them. This once, I asked mom, 'Can I get married and choose not to have kids?' She retorted, 'Stop talking rubbish, you're too young now…let's talk about this later!'





I was 23 when I met my husband-a week after we started dating, I mentioned it to him, 'I don't think I want to have kids… ever.' After a minute of silence, he said, 'I've never really thought about it, but I wouldn't want you to do something that you don't want to.' 2 years later, when we were getting married, I reasserted-'My decision about not wanting to have kids hadn't changed.' He just said, 'I run a coaching centre… already mere bahutbachehai!'





But within a few months of marriage, all our friends and relatives started asking us THE question, 'So, when are you going to start a family?' Mostly, I'd avoid them, but sometimes I'd tell them the truth, 'My husband and I don't want children.' I always received flak. If I didn't respond to them properly, they'd say, 'She's so rude.' And if I did, they'd say, 'But why not?' Some even said, 'Bache nahikarogitohpaapchadega.'





Humans of Bombay, Fb









