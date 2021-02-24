Worldwide waffling





Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooks bank. Buckingham Palace has released an image of the couple with their baby boy, who was born at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London at 8.55am on 9 February.In the picture, the child - the Queen's ninth great-grandchild - is wrapped in blue while being held by his father and clutching his mother's finger.Sharing the photo on Instagram, Eugenie said it was taken by their midwife and thanked well-wishers for their messages.









Asylum seekers housed at a disused army barracks in Kent were "treated like criminals" and some even tried to commit suicide, former residents have told Sky News. Independent inspectors have spent the past week at Napier Barracks in Folkestone and at Penally camp, another former military base used to accommodate asylum seekers in Pembrokeshire.





It follows growing calls for the facilities to be closed down, amid claims of "inhumane" and "unsafe" conditions.Tensions within Napier Barracks led to serious disturbances and a fire three weeks ago, after a COVID outbreak swept through the camp, infecting 120 asylum seekers there.Majid, a young Iranian asylum seeker, is now living in hotel accommodation in London, but spent more than four months at the barracks.









Premier League footballer Wilfried Zaha says he will no longer take the knee as he believes the protest has lost its impact. Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha said he felt taking a knee was "degrading" and suggested players "stand tall" in the fight to end racial inequality faced by black people. He was echoed by Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who said he believed players were being "used as puppets" in the anti-racism movement in football.









Just because the United States has re-joined the Paris Agreement doesn't mean that the world is on a path to a better climate future. The 2015 agreement, in which signatories pledged to collectively cap global warming at "well below" 2°C above pre-industrial levels, is only the first step.







Member nations still have to adopt ambitious carbon emission reduction plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and with the current level of commitments the world is on track for a global temperature rise of more than 2.5°C.However, a study published in a special issue of The Lancet Planetary Health journal may prove to be just the carrot for encouraging reluctant governments to pick up the pace on reducing emissions.













